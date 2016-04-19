BRIEF-Omnicom Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.90

April 19 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.90

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $3.499 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.52 billion

* Qtrly organic revenue in Q1 of 2016 increased 4.5 percent in North America

* Decrease in revenue from negative impact of foreign exchange rates of 2.8 percent in the quarter when compared to 2015

* An increase in revenue from organic growth of 3.8 percent in the quarter

* Operating margin in Q1 of 2016 increased to 11.2 percent versus 10.9 percent in Q1 of 2015