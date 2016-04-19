FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MGIC Investment Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.17
April 19, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MGIC Investment Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - MGIC Investment Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $258.6 million versus $270.2 million

* New insurance written in Q1 was $8.3 billion, compared to $9.0 billion in Q1 of 2015

* At March 31, 2016, percentage of loans that were delinquent, excluding bulk loans, was 4.5 percent, compared to 5.1 percent at Dec 31, 2015

* “We expect that our current premium rates will result in a modest decrease in our new insurance written” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

