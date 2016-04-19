FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Harley-Davidson says worldwide retail motorcycle sales up 1.4 percent in Q1
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Harley-Davidson says worldwide retail motorcycle sales up 1.4 percent in Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc

* Q1 revenue $1.75 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.5 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.36

* Harley-Davidson worldwide retail motorcycle sales in Q1 were up 1.4 percent

* Says in 2016, company is increasing its marketing and product development investments to drive demand

* In 2016, company is increasing its marketing and product development investments to drive demand

* Harley-Davidson continues to expect it will ship 269,000 to 274,000 motorcycles in 2016

* In Q2 of 2016, company expects to ship 82,500 to 87,500 motorcycles

* Continues to expect full-year 2016 operating margin of approximately 16 to 17 percent for motorcycles segment

* In Q1, retail sales in EMEA were up 8.8 percent

* Continues to expect 2016 capital expenditures for Harley-Davidson of $255 million to $275 million

* Continues to expect its full-year 2016 effective tax rate will be approximately 34.5 percent

* U.S. sales were down slightly due to increased competitive discounting and weakness in areas of country that are dependent on oil industry

* Although retail motorcycle sales in U.S. were down slightly, retail sales trends have significantly improved over previous quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.