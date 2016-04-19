FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sucampo says to discontinue development of Cobiprostone for PPI-Refractory NERD/SGERD
April 19, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sucampo says to discontinue development of Cobiprostone for PPI-Refractory NERD/SGERD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sucampo reports top-line data from phase 2a study of cobiprostone in patients with PPI-Refractory Non-Erosive Reflux Disease (NERD) and Symptomatic Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (SGERD)

* Trial did not meet primary endpoints and Sucampo intends to discontinue development of Cobiprostone for PPI-Refractory NERD/SGERD

* Plan to continue development of cobiprostone in ongoing phase 2A study for prevention of oral mucositis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

