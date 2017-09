April 19 (Reuters) - Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc

* Lincoln electric reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.76

* Q1 sales $550.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $560.7 million

* Q1 2016 sales decreased 16.3%

* Q1 volumes continued to compress on weak industrial demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: