BRIEF-Northern Trust Q1 earnings per share $1.01
April 19, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Northern Trust Q1 earnings per share $1.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Northern Trust Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $1.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northern trust corporation reports first quarter net income of $241.8 million, earnings per common share of $1.01

* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $1.19 billion

* Qtrly net interest income on an fte basis totaled $314.0 million, up $47.2 million, or 18%

* Provision for credit losses was $2.0 million in current quarter

* Assets under custody/administration totaled $7.93 trillion at march 31, 2016, up 2%, from $7.80 trillion at december 31, 2015

* Advanced approach common equity tier 1 ratio at q1 end was 11.6% versus 11.8%

* Total assets under management at march 31, 2016 $ 900 billion versus $ 875.3 billion at dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

