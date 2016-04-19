FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pfizer reports confimatory data on approved cancer drug Ibrance
April 19, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pfizer reports confimatory data on approved cancer drug Ibrance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Pfizer Announces Positive Top

* Line results for phase 3 paloma-2 clinical trial of ibrance (palbociclib)

* Says study met its primary endpoint

* Says paloma-2 trial provides confirmatory evidence for ibrance in combination with letrozole in first-line setting

* Adverse events observed with ibrance in combination with letrozole in paloma-2 generally consistent with known safety profile for ibrance

* Will work with fda to submit results of paloma-2 to support conversion of accelerated approval for ibrance to regular approval in u.s.

* Says will work with ema to submit paloma-2 results as additional supporting data for ongoing review of maa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

