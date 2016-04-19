FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brinker International reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.00
April 19, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brinker International reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Brinker International Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $1.00 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.00

* Qtrly Chili’s company-owned comparable restaurant sales decreased 4.1 percent

* Qtrly Maggiano’s comparable restaurant sales increased 0.2 percent

* Qtrly total revenue $824.6 million versus $784.2 million

* “we are disappointed in our recent sales performance” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

