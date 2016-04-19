BRIEF-Brinker International reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.00

April 19 (Reuters) - Brinker International Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $1.00 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.00
* Qtrly Chili’s company-owned comparable restaurant sales decreased 4.1 percent
* Qtrly Maggiano’s comparable restaurant sales increased 0.2 percent
* Qtrly total revenue $824.6 million versus $784.2 million
* "we are disappointed in our recent sales performance"