BRIEF-Brinker International reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.00

* Q3 earnings per share $1.00 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.00

* Qtrly Chili’s company-owned comparable restaurant sales decreased 4.1 percent

* Qtrly Maggiano’s comparable restaurant sales increased 0.2 percent

* Qtrly total revenue $824.6 million versus $784.2 million

* "we are disappointed in our recent sales performance"