April 19, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Adcare Health says commenced new master lease of 9 Arkansas facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) -

* Adcare Health Systems provides company update

* Adcare Health Systems inc says engaged stifel as company’s financial advisor to assist board of directors in reviewing strategic alternatives

* Adcare Health Systems says commenced a new master lease of company’s nine arkansas facilities to affiliates of skyline healthcare llc on april 1, 2016

* Adcare Health Systems inc says received financing commitment from u.s. Hud, of approximately $3.7 million for one property located in south carolina

* Adcare Health Systems inc says expect to close on new financing in first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

