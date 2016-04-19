BRIEF-Adcare Health says commenced new master lease of 9 Arkansas facilities

April 19 (Reuters) -

* Adcare Health Systems provides company update

* Adcare Health Systems inc says engaged stifel as company’s financial advisor to assist board of directors in reviewing strategic alternatives

* Adcare Health Systems says commenced a new master lease of company’s nine arkansas facilities to affiliates of skyline healthcare llc on april 1, 2016

* Adcare Health Systems inc says received financing commitment from u.s. Hud, of approximately $3.7 million for one property located in south carolina

* Adcare Health Systems inc says expect to close on new financing in first half of 2016