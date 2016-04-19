FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The Tile Shop says Q1 same-store sales rose 13.2 pct
April 19, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-The Tile Shop says Q1 same-store sales rose 13.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Tile Shop Holdings Inc

* The Tile Shop reports first quarter 2016 results; raises full year outlook

* Q1 sales $84.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $80.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 same store sales rose 13.2 percent

* Sees net sales $320 million - $329 million for FY 2016

* Sees capital expenditures of $25 million to $30 million for FY 2016

* Sees FY 2016 comparable store sales mid to high single digits

* Sees 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40 - $0.45

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $320.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
