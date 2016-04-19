BRIEF-Seventy Seven Energy enters restructuring agreement with lenders

April 19 (Reuters) - Seventy Seven Energy Inc
* Seventy Seven Energy Inc. enters into restructuring support agreement
* Terms of deal provide for converting approximately $1.1 billion of co’s bond debt into new common equity
* Agreement outlines an expected restructuring through a prepackaged plan of reorganization
* Employees can expect that operations will continue as usual and they will be paid in ordinary course
* Intends to commence a prepackaged Chapter 11 proceeding on or before May 26, in order to implement plan
* Intends to commence a prepackaged Chapter 11 proceeding on or before May 26, in order to implement plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)