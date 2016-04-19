FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Seventy Seven Energy enters restructuring agreement with lenders
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seventy Seven Energy enters restructuring agreement with lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Seventy Seven Energy Inc

* Seventy Seven Energy Inc. enters into restructuring support agreement

* Terms of deal provide for converting approximately $1.1 billion of co’s bond debt into new common equity

* Agreement outlines an expected restructuring through a prepackaged plan of reorganization

* Employees can expect that operations will continue as usual and they will be paid in ordinary course

* Intends to commence a prepackaged Chapter 11 proceeding on or before May 26, in order to implement plan

* Intends to commence a prepackaged Chapter 11 proceeding on or before May 26, in order to implement plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.