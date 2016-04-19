FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genuine Parts Co Q1 earnings per share $1.05
April 19, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Genuine Parts Co Q1 earnings per share $1.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Genuine Parts Co

* Q1 earnings per share $1.05

* Genuine parts company reports sales and earnings for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genuine parts co says sales for q1 ended march 31, 2016 were $3.72 billion , compared to sales of $3.74 billion for same period in 2015

* Genuine parts co says currency negatively impacted total revenue growth by approximately 1.5% and earnings per share by an approximate $0.01 in q1

* Q1 revenue view $3.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

