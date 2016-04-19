FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GP Investments to buy World Kitchen
April 19, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-GP Investments to buy World Kitchen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Gp Investments Acquisition Corp

* Gp investments acquisition corp. To acquire world kitchen

* Anticipated initial enterprise value is approximately $566 million

* An affiliate of gp investments ltd will co-invest $50 million in form of new gpiac common stock at price of $10/share in cash

* At consummation of transaction, gpiac will move its jurisdiction of incorporation from cayman islands to state of delaware

* Deal will be funded through cash and issuance of about 6.5 million gpiac shares at $10/share to world kitchen’s stockholders

* At consummation of transaction, gpiac is expected to be renamed world kitchen group, inc.

* Cash component of consideration is expected to be funded by cash in gpiac’s trust account, issuance of 5 million shares

* Transaction, which has been approved by boards of both companies, is subject to approval of gpiac shareholders

* Gp investments acquisition corp says gpiac is expected to continue to trade on nasdaq capital market under ticker symbol “wdkn” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

