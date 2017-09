April 19 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc

* Penn national gaming names Albert T. Britton Sr. Vice president of regional operations

* Announces realignment of regional reporting structure

* Scott Saunders to succeed Al Britton as GM of Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

* Brad Hirsch to become GM of Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg