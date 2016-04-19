FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sandspring Resources announces non-brokered private placement for $6.5 mln
April 19, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sandspring Resources announces non-brokered private placement for $6.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) -

* Sandspring Resources Announces Non-Brokered private placement for $6.5 million

* Non-Brokered private placement of 20.3 million units at a price of $0.32 per unit

* Intends to use proceeds to undertake an exploration program on its toroparu gold project in Guyana, South America

* says appoints Harpreet Dhaliwal as chief financial officer

* Jeremy Crichton, company’s former chief financial officer recently left company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
