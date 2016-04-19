BRIEF-Calamp Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.15

April 19 (Reuters) - Calamp Corp
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32
* Calamp reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 revenue $70.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $71 million
* Fiscal 2017 q1, we expect to achieve consolidated revenue from continuing operations in range of $77 to $85 million
* Calamp corp sees q1 adjusted basis net income from continuing operations in range of $0.18 to $0.24 per diluted share
* Expect fy 2016 revenue from continuing operations to be in range of $375 to $400 million
* Calamp corp sees fiscal 2017 as a whole adjusted basis net income in range of $1.15 to $1.35 per diluted share
* As valuation of intangible assets arising from lojack deal is not complete, not providing estimate of gaap-basis net income at this time