BRIEF-Calamp Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.15
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Calamp Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Calamp Corp

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32

* Calamp reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 revenue $70.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $71 million

* Fiscal 2017 q1, we expect to achieve consolidated revenue from continuing operations in range of $77 to $85 million

* Expects to achieve consolidated revenue from continuing operations in range of $77 to $85 million for q1

* Calamp corp sees q1 adjusted basis net income from continuing operations in range of $0.18 to $0.24 per diluted share

* Expect fy 2016 revenue from continuing operations to be in range of $375 to $400 million

* Calamp corp sees fiscal 2017 as a whole adjusted basis net income in range of $1.15 to $1.35 per diluted share

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.15 to $1.35

* As valuation of intangible assets arising from lojack deal is not complete, not providing estimate of gaap-basis net income at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

