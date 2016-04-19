FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group Q1 earnings per share $0.60
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group Q1 earnings per share $0.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51 excluding items

* Interactive brokers group announces 1q2016 results

* Q1 revenue $489 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share

* Results for quarter include a $123 million gain on currency diversification strategy

* Qtrly total darts increased 15 pct from year-ago quarter to 748 thousand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.