BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group Q1 earnings per share $0.60

Interactive Brokers Group Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51 excluding items

* Interactive brokers group announces 1q2016 results

* Q1 revenue $489 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share

* Results for quarter include a $123 million gain on currency diversification strategy

* Results for quarter include a $123 million gain on currency diversification strategy

* Qtrly total darts increased 15 pct from year-ago quarter to 748 thousand