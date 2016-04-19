BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group Q1 earnings per share $0.60

April 19 (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.60
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51 excluding items
* Interactive brokers group announces 1q2016 results
* Q1 revenue $489 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
* Results for quarter include a $123 million gain on currency diversification strategy
* Qtrly total darts increased 15 pct from year-ago quarter to 748 thousand