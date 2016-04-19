BRIEF-Yahoo Q1 GAAP revenue $1.09 bln vs $1.23 bln last year

April 19 (Reuters) - Yahoo! Inc

* Yahoo reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 GAAP revenue $1,087 million versus $1,226 million last year

* GAAP display revenue was $463 million for q1 of 2016, a 1 percent decrease compared to Q1 of 2015

* Q1 cost of revenue - tac $228 million

* GAAP display revenue was $463 million for Q1 of 2016, a 1 percent decrease compared to Q1 of 2015

* Yahoo says Q1 mavens revenue $390 million versus. $365 million

* Yahoo! Inc qtrly number of ads sold increased 8 percent compared to Q1 of 2015

* Yahoo says Q1 mobile revenue was $ 260 million versus. $234 million

* Per-Ad decreased 6 percent compared to q1 of 2015

* GAAP search revenue was $492 million for q1 of 2016, a decrease of 9 percent compared to q1 of 2015

* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.10

* Q1 number of paid clicks decreased 21 percent compared to q1 of 2015.

* Q1 price-per-click increased 7 percent compared to q1 of 2015.

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* “we made substantial progress towards potential strategic alternatives for yahoo”

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yahoo says “remain focused on the strategic alternatives process as a top priority” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)