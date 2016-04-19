FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yahoo Q1 GAAP revenue $1.09 bln vs $1.23 bln last year
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yahoo Q1 GAAP revenue $1.09 bln vs $1.23 bln last year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Yahoo! Inc

* Yahoo reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 GAAP revenue $1,087 million versus $1,226 million last year

* GAAP display revenue was $463 million for q1 of 2016, a 1 percent decrease compared to Q1 of 2015

* Q1 cost of revenue - tac $228 million

* GAAP display revenue was $463 million for Q1 of 2016, a 1 percent decrease compared to Q1 of 2015

* Yahoo says Q1 mavens revenue $390 million versus. $365 million

* Yahoo! Inc qtrly number of ads sold increased 8 percent compared to Q1 of 2015

* Yahoo says Q1 mobile revenue was $ 260 million versus. $234 million

* Per-Ad decreased 6 percent compared to q1 of 2015

* GAAP search revenue was $492 million for q1 of 2016, a decrease of 9 percent compared to q1 of 2015

* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.10

* Q1 number of paid clicks decreased 21 percent compared to q1 of 2015.

* Q1 price-per-click increased 7 percent compared to q1 of 2015.

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* “we made substantial progress towards potential strategic alternatives for yahoo”

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yahoo says “remain focused on the strategic alternatives process as a top priority” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.