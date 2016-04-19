BRIEF-Manhattan Associates Q1 adj non-gaap earnings per share $0.42

April 19 (Reuters) - Manhattan Associates Inc :
* Manhattan Associates reports record first quarter 2016 performance
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 revenue $149.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $145.5 million
* Now sees fy 2016 total revenue in range of $615 million - $620 million versus prior range of $609 million - $615 million
* Now sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.58-$1.61 versus prior range of $1.55-$1.58
* Now sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.73-$1.76 versus prior range of $1.69-$1.72
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S