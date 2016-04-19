FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Manhattan Associates Q1 adj non-gaap earnings per share $0.42
April 19, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Manhattan Associates Q1 adj non-gaap earnings per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Manhattan Associates Inc :

* Manhattan Associates reports record first quarter 2016 performance

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 revenue $149.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $145.5 million

* Now sees fy 2016 total revenue in range of $615 million - $620 million versus prior range of $609 million - $615 million

* Now sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.58-$1.61 versus prior range of $1.55-$1.58

* Now sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.73-$1.76 versus prior range of $1.69-$1.72

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

