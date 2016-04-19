FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Woodward Q2 earnings per share $0.65
April 19, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Woodward Q2 earnings per share $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Woodward Inc :

* Woodward reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q2 sales $479 million versus i/b/e/s view $495.6 million

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.75 to $2.95

* Q2 earnings per share $0.65

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 sales up 1 to 2 percent

* Says “for second half of fiscal year, we continue to expect strong aerospace results”

* Says fiscal 2016, net sales are still expected to increase one to two percent over fiscal 2015

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.78, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

