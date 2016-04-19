FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.81
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.81

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd :

* Allied world reports a 96% combined ratio for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.81

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.65

* Shareholders approved a new, two-year $500 million share repurchase authorization

* Qtrly gross premiums written were $863.5 million, a 1.9% decrease

* Shareholders approved additional four quarterly dividends equal to $0.26 per share

* Company did not experience any reportable catastrophe losses for q1 of 2016

* Qtrly net premiums written $704 million versus $772.5 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.81 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
