BRIEF-Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.81

* Allied world reports a 96% combined ratio for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.81

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.65

* Shareholders approved a new, two-year $500 million share repurchase authorization

* Qtrly gross premiums written were $863.5 million, a 1.9% decrease

* Shareholders approved additional four quarterly dividends equal to $0.26 per share

* Company did not experience any reportable catastrophe losses for q1 of 2016

* Qtrly net premiums written $704 million versus $772.5 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.81