FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-VMware reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.38
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-VMware reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - VMware Inc

* VMware reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.86

* Q1 revenue $1.59 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.58 billion

* Says plans to repurchase $1.2 billion of its class a common stock in 2016

* Says VMware plans to repurchase $1.2 billion of its class A common stock in 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.