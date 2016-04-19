FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Legacytexas Financial Group Q1 core EPS $0.43
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Legacytexas Financial Group Q1 core EPS $0.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Legacytexas Financial Group Inc :

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.43

* Legacytexas Financial Group Inc reports record first quarter 2016 earnings of $22.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allowance for loan losses allocated to energy loans at March 31, 2016 totaled $17.4 million , or 3.3% of total energy loans

* Energy loans, reported as commercial and industrial loans, totaled $461.1 million at March 31, 2016 , up $1.3 million sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.