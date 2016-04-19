FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The Wendy's Company names Gunther Plosch as CFO
April 19, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-The Wendy's Company names Gunther Plosch as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Wendys Co :

* The Wendy’s Company announces Gunther Plosch to become chief financial officer

* Appointment continues company’s previously announced succession plan for chief executive officer Emil Brolick

* Says Brolick is expected to be succeeded as chief executive officer by current president and chief financial officer Todd Penegor

* Brolick is expected to continue to serve on company’s board of directors following retirement

* Says former CFO Penegor will retain his position as president of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

