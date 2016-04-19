FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mcewen Mining reports Q1 total production 37,958 gold equivalent ounces, up 14 pct
April 19, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mcewen Mining reports Q1 total production 37,958 gold equivalent ounces, up 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Mcewen Mining Inc :

* Mcewen mining reports q1 production results, royalty acquisition

* Increased production guidance for 2016 to 144,000 gold equivalent ounces

* Total production in q1 was 37,958 gold equivalent ounces, a 14% increase over q1 2015

* “production in subsequent quarters is expected to be lower as influence of higher grade ore diminishes during year”

* Full year guidance for el gallo in 2016 is now increased to 55,000 gold equivalent ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

