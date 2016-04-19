BRIEF-Laredo petroleum schedules Q1 earnings call for May 5

April 19 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc

* Schedules First Quarter 2016 earnings conference call for may 5 and provides commodity derivatives update

* Laredo petroleum inc says for three months ended march 31, 2016, Laredo expects to report a gain on derivatives of approximately $17.9 million

* For 3 months ended march 31, $80 million net cash received on early settlements of derivative contracts offset by $80 million of premiums paid

* At march 31, 2016, for 2017, company had hedged 3.7 million barrels of oil at a weighted-average floor price of $60.00 per barrel

* At march 31, 2016, for 2017, company had hedged 13.5 million MMBTU of natural gas at a weighted-average floor price of $2.70 per MMBTU