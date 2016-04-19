FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Linear Technology Q3 earnings per share $0.52
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Linear Technology Q3 earnings per share $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Linear Technology Corp :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Linear Technology reports sequential increases in revenue, net income, and earnings per share

* Q3 revenue $361.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $359.3 million

* “looking ahead, headlines suggest that macroeconomic climate continues to be weak overall”

* “we continue to see some weakness in our business in certain geographies and markets”

* “assuming our bookings rate stays near current level, we are forecasting revenue to be up 2% to 5% sequentially in our fiscal Q4” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.