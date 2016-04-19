FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JMP Group Q1 operating earnings per share $0.10
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-JMP Group Q1 operating earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - JMP Group Inc :

* JMP Group reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $38.6 million versus $41 million

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* JMP Group Inc says qtrly investment banking revenues were $18.3 million, a decrease of 11.6% from $20.7 million for Q1 of 2015

* Qtrly adjusted net revenues, which exclude certain non-cash items and non-controlling interests, were $36.6 million, decrease of 2.6%

* Qtrly net interest income was $4.4 million, compared to $5.5 million for Q1 of 2015

* Jmp Group Inc says qtrly total net revenues on a GAAP basis were $38.6 million, compared to $41.0 million for q1 of 2015

* Client assets under management at march 31, 2016, totaled $2.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
