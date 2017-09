April 19 (Reuters) - Atac Resources Ltd :

* Atac Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement To Finance Its Previously announced 2016 exploration program at the Rackla Gold Project, Yukon

* Says fully-allocated $3.25 million private placement, to consist of sale of 5 million flow-through shares at a price of $0.65per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)