BRIEF-Sensient Technologies Q1 EPS $0.69 from continuing operations
April 19, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sensient Technologies Q1 EPS $0.69 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Sensient Technologies Corp

* Sensient technologies corporation reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue $342.5 million versus $346.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.69 from continuing operations

* Sensient’s adjusted earnings per share were 75 cents in quarter

* Expects 2016 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to increase between 8% and 11%, in local currency.

* Sensient is maintaining its previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

