April 19 (Reuters) - Lonestar West Inc

* Lonestar west announces 2015 year end financial results

* Q4 revenue c$12.22 million versus i/b/e/s view c$13.3 million

* Net loss for the quarter was $5.3 million as compared to $415,823 for prior year comparable quarter