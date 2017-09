April 20 (Reuters) - Bemis Company Inc

* To acquire packaging operations of Steripack

* Says details of transaction were not disclosed

* Acquisition to be modestly accretive to earnings per share in 2016

* Steripack group will continue to independently own and operate its contract manufacturing services business