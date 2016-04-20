BRIEF-NorthWestern reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.79

April 20 (Reuters) - NorthWestern Corp

* NorthWestern reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.20 to $3.35

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.79

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.01 excluding items

* Qtrly revenue $332.5 million versus $346 million last year

* Q1 revenue view $377.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* $3.40

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says narrows full year 2016 EPS guidance which was previously $3.20

* “We are significantly reducing our expenditures in 2016” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)