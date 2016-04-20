FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dish Network reports Q1 earnings per share $0.84
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dish Network reports Q1 earnings per share $0.84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp

* Dish network reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.84

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $3.79 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.8 billion

* Related revenue increased to $3.78 billion from $3.7 billion in year-ago period

* Company closed Q1 with 13.874 million pay-tv subscribers, compared to 14.013 million pay-tv subscribers at end of q1 2015

* Says Pay-TV ARPU for Q1 totaled $87.94, compared to year-ago period’s pay-tv ARPU of $85.73

* TV subscribers, versus about 723,000 gross new pay-tv subscribers in prior year’s Q1

* Says in Q1, activated about 657,000 gross new pay

* Says dish added approximately 5,000 net broadband subscribers in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.