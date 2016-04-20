FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nielsen reports 11 pct increase in quarterly dividend
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nielsen reports 11 pct increase in quarterly dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings Plc

* Nielsen reports 1st quarter 2016 results and increases quarterly dividend 11%

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 revenue $1.487 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.49 billion

* Nielsen holdings plc says board of directors approved an increase in company’s quarterly cash dividend of 11% to $0.31 per share

* Board of directors approved an increase in company’s quarterly cash dividend of 11% to $0.31 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.