BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.20
April 20, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Reports 2016 First Quarter Earnings Including 7% Year

* Over-Year revenue growth and 5% year-over-year eps growth

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.89% at marchâ 31, 2016, down 6 basis points from a year ago

* Common equity tier 1 (cet1) risk-based capital ratio was 9.73% at march 31, 2016, up from 9.51% a year ago

* Qtrly fte net interest income $512 million versus $475 million

* Q1 net charge-offs $8.6 million versus $24.4 million last year

* Q1 provision for credit losses $27.6 million versus $20.6 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

