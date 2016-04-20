FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Coca-Cola reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.34
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.34

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Co

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cola company reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* Qtrly total company unit case volume up 2 percent

* Q1 net operating revenue $$10,282 million versus $ 10,711 million last year

* Cola co says continues to expect organic revenue to be up 4% to 5% in 2016, in line with our long-term target

* Qtrly total company organic revenue up 2 percent

* Q1 north america unit case volume up 2 percent

* Cola co sees full-year comparable currency neutral eps growth to be 4% to 6% including the impact of 3 to 4 points of structural headwind

* Full-Year comparable currency neutral earnings outlook remains unchanged

* Q1 global sparkling beverage volume growth flat

* Cola co says based on the current spot rates, currency is expected to be an 8 to 9 point headwind in 2016

* Q1 global still beverage volume grew 7 percent

* Cola co sees full-year 2016 net share repurchases of $2.0 to $2.5 billion

* Cola co sees currency will be a 2 to 3 point headwind on comparable net revenues and an 11 point headwind on comparable income before taxes in q2

* Cola co - during three months ended april 1, 2016 and april 3, 2015, company recorded restructuring charges of $199 million and $35 million, respectively

* During three months ended april 1, 2016 and april 3, 2015, company incurred noncash losses of $369 million and $21 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.