April 20, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alnylam reports data from ongoing mid-phase open-label study of Patisiran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alnylam reports complete 18-month data from ongoing phase 2 open-label extension study of patisiran, an investigational rnai therapeutic targeting transthyretin for the treatment of hereditary attr amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (hattr-pn)

* In phase 2 ole trial, patisiran was found to be generally well tolerated with up to 25 months of treatment

* Plans to report initial 24-month data from trial in mid-2016

* Eight reports of serious adverse events in five patients, all of which were unrelated to study drug Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
