BRIEF-Acorda announces results from mid-phase clinical trial of CVT-301

April 20 (Reuters) -
* Acorda Announces Results From Phase 2b Clinical Trial Of CVT 301 for treatment of off periods in parkinson’s disease published in movement disorders
* Participants receiving CVT-301 showed a statistically significant and clinically important reduction in average updrs iii score
* No serious adverse events reported in drug group, incidence of drug-related adverse events was similar between treatment groups
* No adverse events related to cardiovascular or lung function reported