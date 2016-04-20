FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sanchez Energy estimates total production for q1 was about 56,500 boe/d
April 20, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sanchez Energy estimates total production for q1 was about 56,500 boe/d

April 20 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp

* Sanchez energy announces first quarter 2016 operating results

* Is currently running two rigs and expects to reduce drilling operations to one rig by end of q2 2016

* Sanchez energy corp says estimated total production for q1 2016 was approximately 56,500 boe/d, which represents an increase of approximately 25%

* Says production of 5.1 million boe reported for average production of about 56,500 boe/d during q1 2016

* During q1 of 2016, company spud 19 gross (19 net) wells, and completed 19 gross (17 net) wells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

