BRIEF-Tupperware reports Q1 adjusted share $0.91

April 20 (Reuters) - Tupperware Brands Corp

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.86

* Q1 sales $525.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $527.5 million

* Tupperware brands reports first quarter 2016 results; eps above high end of guidance

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.91

* Q1 sales up 1% in local currency

* Sees q2 gaap eps $1.02 - $1.07

* Sees q2 eps excluding items $1.07 - $1.12

* Qtrly tupperware united states and canada local currency sales up 9%

* Sees q2 usd sales growth versus prior year down 5 % - down 3 %

* Sees fy 2016 usd sales growth versus prior year down 5 percent - down 3 percent

* Sees fy 2016 gaap eps in the range of $1.02 - $1.07

* Full year guidance increased 27 cents on gaap basis and 21 cents excluding items to $4.28 to $4.38 per share.

* Sees q2 local currency + sales growth versus prior year up 1 % - up 3%

* Sees fy 2016 eps excluding items in the range of $1.07-$1.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full year, sales in local currency are expected to be down 3 or 4% in europe , about even in asia pacific

* For full year, sales in local currency are expected up 12 or 13% in tupperware north america Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: