BRIEF-China Ceramics reports Q4 loss of $3.11 per share
April 20, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Ceramics reports Q4 loss of $3.11 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - China Ceramics Co Ltd

* China Ceramics announces fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2015 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $3.11

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share RMB 0.51 excluding items

* Q4 revenue fell 13.2 percent to RMB 208.3 million

* China ceramics co ltd says “looking ahead to 2016, we believe that operating environment will continue to be challenging”

* China Ceramics Co Ltd says in Q4 of 2015, company experienced a substantial decline in business activity as compared to Q4 of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

