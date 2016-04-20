FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-St. Jude Medical reports Q1 adj share of $0.90

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - St. Jude Medical Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.90

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $4.01 to $4.11

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 2 to 4 percent

* st. Jude medical reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales $1.448 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.43 billion

* Raises q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.05 to $1.07

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33 including items

* Sees q2 revenue up 1 to 3 percent

* st. Jude medical inc says total cardiovascular sales were $301 million for q1 of 2016, flat compared to prior year quarter

* Total crm sales were $366 million for q1 of 2016, a 10 percent decline compared with q1 of 2015

* In q1 company recognized net after-tax charges of $164 million, or $0.57 per diluted share

* For q2 st. Jude medical expects revenue to grow in range of 1 percent to 3 percent on a comparable constant currency basis

* Sees currency negatively impacting q2 revenue by approximately $10 million to $15 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees currency negatively impacting full-year 2016 revenue by approximately $35 million to $55 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.99, revenue view $5.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

