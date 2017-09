BRIEF-Angie's list reports qtrly share loss of $0.07

April 20 (Reuters) - Angie’s List Inc

* Q1 revenue $83.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $86.4 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $345 million to $355 million

* Angie’s list reports first quarter 2016 results

* Angie’s list inc says company on track to remove reviews paywall by summer of 2016

* Angie’s list inc qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $351.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S