BRIEF-Canadian Pacific reports Q1 earnings per share C$3.51

April 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
* CP reports record Q1 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$2.50
* Q1 revenue fell 4 percent to C$1.59 billion
* Q1 earnings per share C$3.51
* Operating ratio improved by 430 basis points year-over-year and for a third straight quarter was below 60 percent
* Says qtrly operating income advanced 7 percent to $653 million from $612 million
* Qtrly reported diluted earnings per share increased 83 percent to $3.51
* Intends to implement a new NCIB to repurchase, for cancellation, up to 6.91 million of its common shares
* Q1 earnings per share view C$2.40, revenue view C$1.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S