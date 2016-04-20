FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canadian Pacific reports Q1 earnings per share C$3.51
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canadian Pacific reports Q1 earnings per share C$3.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

* CP reports record Q1 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$2.50

* Q1 revenue fell 4 percent to C$1.59 billion

* Q1 earnings per share C$3.51

* Operating ratio improved by 430 basis points year-over-year and for a third straight quarter was below 60 percent

* Says qtrly operating income advanced 7 percent to $653 million from $612 million

* Qtrly reported diluted earnings per share increased 83 percent to $3.51

* Intends to implement a new NCIB to repurchase, for cancellation, up to 6.91 million of its common shares

* Q1 earnings per share view C$2.40, revenue view C$1.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
