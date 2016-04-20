FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abbott reports Q1 GAAP earnings $0.04/shr from continuing operations
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Abbott reports Q1 GAAP earnings $0.04/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories

* Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.36 to $1.46 from continuing operations

* Raises FY 2016 earnings per share view to $2.14 to $2.24 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $4.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.78 billion

* Raising full-year adjusted EPS guidance range

* Raises full-year 2016 adjusted EPS guidance range for continuing operations to $2.14 to $2.24

* Projected full-year 2016 GAAP EPS for continuing operations of $1.36 to $1.46

* Q1 total nutrition sales $1.67 billion versus $1.67 billion last year

* Says Q1 total diagnostics sales $1.12 billion versus $1.09 billion last year

* Q1 total vascular sales $685 million, down 1.9 percent

* Q1 total pediatric sales $967 million, up 0.5 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $4.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

