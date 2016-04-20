BRIEF-Hawk Exploration sees negative cash flow for Q1

April 20 (Reuters) - Hawk Exploration Ltd
* Hawk announces 2015 annual financial results and filing of reserves data
* Qtrly comprehensive income per share $0.05
* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales $ 1.901 million versus $ 4.1 million
* Current production estimated at about 575 boe/d with an additional 125 bbl/d of shut-in production from higher operating cost wells
* Expects to reactivate these wells once price of oil has improved
* No capital spending in Q1, minimal capital planned remainder of year unless commodity prices increase
* Expected to report negative cash flow for Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: