FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hawk Exploration sees negative cash flow for Q1
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hawk Exploration sees negative cash flow for Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Hawk Exploration Ltd

* Hawk announces 2015 annual financial results and filing of reserves data

* Qtrly comprehensive income per share $0.05

* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales $ 1.901 million versus $ 4.1 million

* Current production estimated at about 575 boe/d with an additional 125 bbl/d of shut-in production from higher operating cost wells

* Expects to reactivate these wells once price of oil has improved

* No capital spending in Q1, minimal capital planned remainder of year unless commodity prices increase

* Expected to report negative cash flow for Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.