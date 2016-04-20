FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amphenol Q1 earnings per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Amphenol Corp :

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.62 to $0.64

* Q1 sales $1.451 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.41 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* Sees FY 2016 sales $6.08 billion to $6.2 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.59 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.56 to $2.62 excluding items

* Sees Q2 2016 sales $1.495 billion to $1.535 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 2016 diluted earnings per share of $0.59 excluding one-time items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $1.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.59, revenue view $6.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amphenol Corp says currency translation had effect of decreasing sales by approximately $20 million in q1 of 2016 compared to 2015 period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

