BRIEF-ITW reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.29
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Illinois Tool Works Inc

* ITW reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.34 to $1.44

* Q1 revenue $3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.25 billion

* Raising full-year 2016 guidance by $0.05 at mid-point

* Raising its 2016 full-year GAAP EPS guidance range by $0.05 to $5.40 to $5.60

* Q2 organic revenue is forecast to be flat to up 2 percent

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

