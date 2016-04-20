BRIEF-ITW reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.29

April 20 (Reuters) - Illinois Tool Works Inc

* ITW reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.34 to $1.44

* Q1 revenue $3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.25 billion

* Raising full-year 2016 guidance by $0.05 at mid-point

* Raising its 2016 full-year GAAP EPS guidance range by $0.05 to $5.40 to $5.60

* Q2 organic revenue is forecast to be flat to up 2 percent

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S