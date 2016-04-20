FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Owens & Minor Distribution sees FY 2016 adj EPS $2.00 to $2.05
April 20, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Owens & Minor Distribution sees FY 2016 adj EPS $2.00 to $2.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Owens & Minor Inc

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.00 to $2.05

* Distribution agreement between Owens & Minor and a large national healthcare provider customer will not be renewed; O&M reaffirms financial outlook for 2016

* Transition of customer, which generated approximately $525 million in revenues to owens & minor in 2015, is expected to begin in late 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

